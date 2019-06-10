Beer and Bread at Fountains Abbey

Published on
Please share the news

Loading Map....

Date/Time
Date(s) - 15/06/2019 - 16/06/2019
11:00am - 5:00pm

Location
NT Fountains Abbey

Ripon
Harrogate

HG4 3DY


The monks who lived at Fountains Abbey knew what they were doing when it came to the bare essentials. Come and celebrate Beer and Bread through the ages at a new summer event. Fountains Abbey is collaborating with Leeds Indie Food to celebrate how beer and bread are made and enjoyed today, featuring local street food, breweries and bakeries as well as family games in the orchard. There’ll be a chance to learn about the history of the Mill, take a tour of the monastic Brewhouse and Bakehouse, and have a go with dough.

Usual Fountains Abbey entry fee applies.

Event Information: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/fountains-abbey-and-studley-royal-water-garden/features/beer-and-bread-at-fountains-abbey
Leeds Indie Food: http://leedsindiefood.co.uk/






Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*