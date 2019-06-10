Date/Time
Date(s) - 15/06/2019 - 16/06/2019
11:00am - 5:00pm
Location
NT Fountains Abbey
Ripon
Harrogate
HG4 3DY
The monks who lived at Fountains Abbey knew what they were doing when it came to the bare essentials. Come and celebrate Beer and Bread through the ages at a new summer event. Fountains Abbey is collaborating with Leeds Indie Food to celebrate how beer and bread are made and enjoyed today, featuring local street food, breweries and bakeries as well as family games in the orchard. There’ll be a chance to learn about the history of the Mill, take a tour of the monastic Brewhouse and Bakehouse, and have a go with dough.
Usual Fountains Abbey entry fee applies.
Event Information: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/fountains-abbey-and-studley-royal-water-garden/features/beer-and-bread-at-fountains-abbey
Leeds Indie Food: http://leedsindiefood.co.uk/