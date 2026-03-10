Yorkshire Baby & Toddler Show Returns with Trusted Brands, Expert Advice and Local Businesses Supporting Growing Families

Expectant parents and young families across Yorkshire and beyond are being invited to a one-stop event designed to make pregnancy and early parenthood feel a little less overwhelming and a lot more exciting.

The Yorkshire Baby & Toddler Show will return this spring, bringing together a carefully curated mix of trusted national brands, independent businesses, and expert-led services all under one roof. The event offers families the opportunity to explore products in person, ask questions, and discover support networks that can make those early months and years easier. The show is proudly supported by Headline Sponsors Mini First Aid and Harrogate School of Swimming, both organisations dedicated to helping families feel confident and supported as they navigate parenthood.

Mini First Aid provides practical, hands-on baby and child first aid training for parents and carers, helping families gain the knowledge and confidence to respond in emergency situations. Meanwhile, Harrogate School of Swimming focuses on helping babies and children develop water confidence from an early age, creating safe and positive experiences in the water that can last a lifetime. Alongside the headline sponsors, the show is also supported by a number of specialist businesses offering guidance, care, and inspiration for families. Silver sponsors include O’Connor Chiropractic, who provide chiropractic care for pregnancy, babies, and families; Ellor & Co, a brand focused on thoughtfully designed baby essentials; and Rosanna Lilly Photography, known for capturing beautiful maternity, newborn, and family moments. The show’s Bronze sponsors continue the focus on expert support for parents. The Nurture Collective offers pregnancy retreats and hypnobirthing support to help parents feel calm and confident ahead of birth, while Your Bespoke Midwife provides personalised private midwifery care for families throughout pregnancy and beyond. Joining them is Little’n, a new North East–based babywear brand creating thoughtfully designed unisex pieces made from premium organic cotton. Their collection focuses on everyday essentials that are soft, practical, and easy to use, with comfort, simplicity, and sustainability at the heart of everything they do.