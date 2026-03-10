Tom Gordon MP backs calls for point-of-care testing for Type 1 diabetes in children

Tom Gordon, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough and Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Diabetes, has backed calls for wider use of point-of-care testing for Type 1 diabetes in children during a debate in Parliament yesterday.

The Westminster Hall debate followed a public petition known as Lyla’s Law, launched by John Story after the tragic death of his daughter Lyla following a missed diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes. Earlier in the day, Tom joined John and fellow campaigners as they handed the petition in to 10 Downing Street.

During the debate, Tom highlighted the importance of recognising the key symptoms of Type 1 diabetes – known as the “4 Ts”: thirst, tiredness, thinning and going to the toilet more frequently – and ensuring quick access to testing when those symptoms appear.

He also called for greater use of simple finger prick blood glucose tests in primary care, which can quickly identify the condition and help prevent life-threatening diabetic ketoacidosis.

Shortly after his election, Tom reconvened the All Party Parliamentary Group for Diabetes, a cross-party group of MPs and Peers who campaign on key diabetes issues in Parliament.