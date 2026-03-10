Reform UK Deputy Leader backs local by-election candidate

Following Edward Metcalfe stepping down as Harrogate Town Councillor for the Valley Gardens ward, a by-election has now been called.

Candidates have been put forward from the Green Party, Liberal Democrats, Conservatives and Reform UK.

The election will take place on 19 March 2026, and there is an electorate of 3, 136, and turnout of 35% in the previous elections in May 2025.

As Reform UK has grown, the network of branches, has grown, along with improved guidance and involvement from their senior team.

The party deputy was asked about his view on this by-election.

Richard Tice, Deputy Leader of Reform UK, said: All-tiers of Government are important, but the Town Councils are the closest to the community. Since the local government reorganisation, Harrogate Town is especially important to the town to ensure it is represented over such a large county. I am very happy to see Tracey represent out party, along with the backing of Jonathan, and his team. Tracey brings the values of Reform, but also an impressive plan for the area that comes from her own background in business, and passion for the community.

Jonathan Swales, branch chairman for Harrogate and Knaresborough said: We have a growing and cohesive local team of supporters. Tracey is a very strong candidate for the ward, and putting politics to the side, offers a great deal to the community. Also, there is an unhealthy of representation of political parties on the Town Council, Tracey would be a valuable addition, working in the best interest of the town.