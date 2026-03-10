New powers to tackle empty shops ‘could revitalise high streets’

New powers to tackle the number of empty shops and breathe fresh life into North Yorkshire’s high streets could be piloted in Scarborough.

The Government has introduced measures that give councils a greater ability to bring long-term vacant properties back into use, which include the option to force landlords to work with local authorities to find new tenants.

As part of the new approach which hopes to drive regeneration and improve the appearance of town centres, councils can take action against commercial landlords by auctioning leases of shops or offices that have stood empty for more than 12 months.

A pilot for the scheme has been proposed for Scarborough town centre where commercial vacancy rates are higher than in other North Yorkshire towns such as Harrogate and Selby, and currently sit above the national average.

Residents and local businesses have previously raised concerns about the number of empty premises in the town, particularly in the Huntriss Row area where vacant units are clustered in a relatively small area.

Members of North Yorkshire Council’s executive will consider proposals to pilot the new High Street Rental Auction (HSRA) powers in Scarborough when they meet on Tuesday next week (March 17).

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open to business, Cllr Mark Crane, said: Towns and high streets here in North Yorkshire are generally performing well compared to some other parts of the country, and significant efforts are continuing to ensure they can thrive and remain vibrant places to live, work and visit. However, we know that towns can be blighted by boarded-up properties and long-term vacancies can stifle investment, hold back regeneration and demoralise communities who live and work there. These new council powers could offer an opportunity to be proactive and reverse this trend, providing a welcome pathway to revitalise the high street by bringing more properties back into economic use and creating more jobs. Scarborough has one of the highest commercial vacancy rates in North Yorkshire, and residents, businesses and visitors have all identified improving the town’s appearance as a key priority for it to thrive. Preparatory work has already been undertaken in the town as part of the Sprucing Up Scarborough project, with a register of vacant premises drawn up and landlords contacted. This could make Scarborough a prime candidate to pilot the new HSRA powers and allow us to assess whether they could be used elsewhere across the county. We will consider the proposals carefully when members of the executive meet next week.

The new powers have been introduced as part of the Levelling Up and Regeneration Act 2023, which can require landlords to rent out persistently vacant commercial properties to new tenants, such as local businesses or community groups.

HSRAs are designed to provide local authorities with a strong tool to use in places where vacancy rates are a major problem, and if there has been little cooperation from landlords.

The staged process is designed to open up dialogue between councils and landlords to broker voluntary solutions and bring premises back into economic use. However, if these do not progress, it could result in an auction being held to secure a tenant.

As one of the county’s worst-affected town centres for empty shops, Scarborough has been identified as a possible location for the new HSRA powers to be piloted – and it is anticipated that they could be used in other areas of North Yorkshire if they are successful.

The commercial vacancy rate in Scarborough currently sits at 14.4 per cent, higher than the national average and significantly worse than in some of North Yorkshire’s other urban centres including Harrogate (11.4 per cent) and Selby (7.8 per cent).

Enhancing the town’s appearance is a central element of a 10-year regeneration plan that has been developed by the Scarborough Neighbourhood Board, and the HSRA scheme would complement that activity.

Scarborough is set to receive up to £20 million of government funding through the national Pride in Place programme, with the board – working in partnership with North Yorkshire Council – overseeing how the money can bring lasting benefits for the community.

Their priorities include creating more welcoming and inclusive public spaces and supporting wider economic growth.

The report on the proposed HSRA pilot in Scarborough can be viewed or downloaded as a PDF here (item 10) – Scarborough HSRA report.