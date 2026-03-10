Key milestone in plans to upgrade Harrogate Convention Centre

A multi-million pound project to upgrade Harrogate Convention Centre and cement its position as one of the UK’s standout conference facilities has reached a key milestone.

The plans will see large breakout conference rooms created in the centre’s Studio Two, ensuring the venue can compete effectively on the national conference stage which in turn can provide significant economic benefits for the region.

The planned transformation of Studio Two, which would provide breakout conferencing facilities for about 1,200 delegates, could generate an extra £1.7 million annually.

Councillors will receive an update on the scheme, following the completion of procurement, when members of North Yorkshire Council’s executive meet on Tuesday next week (17 March 2026).

Subject to approval, the council will then award the construction contract – with the view to building work potentially starting as early as this summer.

The project is expected to cost in the region of £9.4 million after final design refinements were made. This investment is forecast to be repaid within a decade through the additional income generated by the enhanced venue.

North Yorkshire Council’s deputy leader, Cllr Gareth Dadd, whose responsibilities include property, said: The Harrogate Convention Centre brings thousands of visitors to North Yorkshire every year and contributes more than £45 million for our economy through the retail and hospitality sectors. It is a key economic driver which promotes both the town and North Yorkshire on a national stage. It is vital that it continues to play a leading role in the economic success of Harrogate and the wider region. Developing Studio Two by creating larger breakout conference rooms to complement the existing 2,000-seater auditorium can ensure the venue stands alongside the very best centres of its kind in the country, competing in what is an extremely competitive market. It can only strengthen the centre’s economic impact in the years ahead, while at the same time, allow us to reduce our subsidy and protect taxpayers’ money.

Built in 1982, the centre – the only facility of its kind in North Yorkshire – is situated in the heart of Harrogate and currently has one of the largest purpose-built auditoriums in the UK, along with 13,000 square metres of exhibition space.

However, the absence of sizeable breakout spaces has limited its ability to host larger conferences which would significantly benefit the economy for Harrogate and the wider region.

As the building continues to age, projections show that without this investment the council would need to provide an annual subsidy of around £1.1 million for the venue to remain operational.

Following local government reorganisation in 2023, a marketing exercise was undertaken by consultancy firm 31Ten, which has wide experience of the conference market, to highlight future opportunities for the convention centre.

The decision to tender the most cost-effective solution for the redevelopment of Studio Two was approved by members of the council’s executive in December 2024.

The convention centre’s director, Paula Lorimer, said: We are really excited about the proposals for Studio Two and there’s no doubt that the investment would significantly enhance what we can offer as a high-quality venue and destination for clients. The creation of dedicated breakout conference rooms in Studio Two will open up new revenue opportunities that in turn benefit the town’s hotels, restaurants, cafes and shops. This investment will also deliver 1,200 extra breakout spaces to support the venue’s magnificent auditorium, enabling the venue to attract the larger more lucrative UK association conferences. A lot of hard work goes into ensuring the Harrogate Convention Centre performs as well as it possibly can, and we are looking forward to seeing how this investment can help that continue to improve in the years ahead.

The venue will also continue to host exhibitions, corporate events and live entertainment that provide a significant boost to the local economy.

The report which will be presented to members of the council’s executive on Tuesday next week can be viewed or downloaded as a PDF here (item 13) – Harrogate Convention Centre report.