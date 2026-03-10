Harrogate recycling firm tips forecasts with £16.5m turnover despite tough trading

Harrogate-based independent recycling brokerage, Clearpoint Recycling, has announced an unprecedented year of growth after achieving revenues of £16.5 million in the year 2024–2025 — surpassing its original £12.5 million projection.

The leading recyclable materials trader, with offices in Harrogate and Lithuania, forecasts figures of £20m by the end of 2026, with plans to extend its workforce in the region and overseas.

Managing director at Clearpoint Recycling, Mark Garrett said: We are operating in one of the most challenging markets the recycling sector has ever seen. However, with challenges come opportunities. Through diversified commercial partnerships and our well-adapted workforce, we are well positioned to achieve our ambitious growth plans over the next 12 months.

The company’s growth strategy centres on increasing the number of certified brokers trading on its platform, improving marketplace technology and scaling its European sales team to over 20 new staff in 2026.

The business also expects to see early commercial impact from their exclusive with PET recycler Enviroo, a 9-figure deal launching later this year.

Mark continued: Since 2023, the business has been executing its strategy with commitment and hard work. We’ve focused on delivering real added value by solving supply chain challenges. Our watch words are commerciality, compliance and consistency for customers. In such a difficult market, Yorkshire businesses that innovate and collaborate are the ones that win and we’re proud to be proving that.

The last 12 months marked several major milestones for the business, including achieving B Corp certification, securing a landmark contract with Enviroo and growing its headcount for the first time since 2020 while continuing to develop and retain its core team.

Despite operating in a market producing more than 222 million tonnes of waste annually, which grew by 0.6% in 2025 alone, Clearpoint’s market share highlights the scale of future opportunity.

Mark continued: In challenging markets and with limited infrastructure, Yorkshire businesses will only thrive by adapting fast and delivering real value. That’s exactly where we’ve focused and will continue in this direction of travel.

Clearpoint Recycling employs 30 staff – 24 in its Harrogate office and six in Lithuania, with plans to further recruit throughout 2026.