Ripon Runners volunteers turn out in force for Fountains Abbey Parkkrun

Ripon Runners donned their club colours and showed up in style today in support of their local Fountains Abbey parkrun event, with around 80 club members either running or volunteering for a wide range of roles, including run director, timekeepers, marshals, pacers, barcode scanners – and many more.

In what has become a regular volunteering event for Ripon Runners, their annual ‘Parkrun Takeover’ gives the club an opportunity to support the free, fun, and friendly weekly 5km community event at Fountains Abbey, where participants of all ages can walk, jog, run, volunteer, or simply spectate. Launched in 2014, the event has now hosted Saturday morning runners well over 500 times, allowing many hundreds of parkrunners to enjoy exercising in the picturesque beauty of the National Trust property.

Karen Lennox, Chair of Ripon Runners, said: Parkrun is such a fantastic, inclusive community, so it’s always a pleasure to support them and continue the wonderful relationship we’ve built together. Since many of us in the club are regular ‘FAbbey’ parkrunners ourselves, we know how much the event relies on the commitment and hard work of volunteers. So, this gives us an opportunity to give something back to the parkrun organisation – while also showcasing our wonderful club and its members.

About Ripon Runners

Founded in 1985 by local milkman Cameron Weatherburn, Ripon Runners is an extremely friendly, welcoming club open to runners of all ages, genders and abilities, with a dedicated junior section too. Based at Ripon Rugby Club, the club meets on Tuesday and Thursday evenings throughout the year, and hosts regular weekend runs and social events.

To help keep membership fees low, the club also organises the Jolly Holly Jog, Ripon 10 mile and Ripon Ultra races, which are open to all runners, whether club members or not.

To find out more, visit www.riponrunners.org.uk