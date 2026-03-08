Firearm discharged into unoccupied York police vehicle

Police enquiries are ongoing in the Tang Hall area of York after a firearm was discharged into an unoccupied parked car by an unknown man.

It happened outside an address on Starkey Crescent at around 9.25pm on Saturday (7 March 2026).

The suspect approached the car on foot and ran from the scene.

No-one was harmed, and it is believed to have been a targeted incident, with no threat to the wider community.

Forensic and house-to-house enquiries are taking place, and CCTV, doorbell, and dashcam footage is being collated and examined to help identify the suspect.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward and those with any relevant recorded footage who have not yet assisted the police.

If you can help, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Please quote reference number 12260041722 when proving details.