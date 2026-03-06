The Second Harrogate (Spring) Art Fair Returns this weekend

The Second Harrogate (Spring) Art Fair Returns, Showcasing Exciting Contemporary Artists from Across the UK.

Following the success of its inaugural event, the Second Harrogate (Spring) Art Fair returns this year, bringing together an exciting selection of contemporary artists, galleries, and creatives from across the UK and beyond.

Fusion Art Fair – Harrogate (Spring )2026

Hall 2, The Great Yorkshire Events Centre, Harrogate, HG2 8NZ

6 – 8 March 2026

The fair will present a carefully curated mix of painting, sculpture, mixed media, and printmaking, offering visitors the opportunity to discover and collect original artworks directly from artists and galleries. With a strong focus on accessibility and quality, the Harrogate (Spring) Art Fair aims to create a welcoming space for both seasoned collectors and first-time buyers.

The brainchild of Joanne Chon, Fusion Art Fair is driven by a deep-seated passion for art and a desire to support varied artists from around the UK to showcase their talent. This event promises to make affordable, contemporary original art available to all.

Joanne Chon, founder of Fusion Art Fair said: At Fusion Art Fair, we bring diverse communities together through a shared passion for original art. Art collectors can enjoy a unique experience, engaging directly with the talented artists and hearing the inspiring stories behind their creations. This personal interaction enhances the appreciation of each exceptional piece.

This year’s fair will feature over 90 artists showcasing more than 3,000 original artworks, from paintings and photography to sculpture, digital art, glass, and mixed media. Prices will range from approximately £50 to £5,000, ensuring there is something for every collector.

The Second Harrogate Art Fair continues to build on its mission to create an immersive and interactive art experience. Visitors can enjoy hands-on workshops, as well as live art demonstrations where artists transform blank canvases into breathtaking works before the audience.

Fusion Art Fair is proud to give back to the local community and celebrate the wealth of creative talent in the region. Continuing its partnership with Yorkshire Children’s Charity, the fair will feature miniature canvases created by participating artists. Each original piece will be donated to the charity and sold at its own stand throughout the fair’s three days, with all proceeds going directly to support disadvantaged children and young people. The charity provides grants, specialist equipment, advice, and care to help young people thrive.

Charlotte Farrington, founder and CEO of Yorkshire Children’s Charity said: We are absolutely delighted to have been selected as the chosen charity partner for the Harrogate Spring Fair. We are continually amazed by the generosity, compassion, and genuine altruism that thrives here in Yorkshire, and we are incredibly grateful to the talented artists and the Fusion Art Fair community for supporting our mission to break the cycle of intergenerational poverty in our region.