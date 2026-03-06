The Performance Ensemble is a theatre company based in Leeds that works with the older artists to create professional contemporary theatre that puts the voices and stories of the older people centre stage.

They have an exciting project in Harrogate that starts in June as part of a 4-week residency at Harrogate Theatre. The project is named ‘Sinfonia: Harrogate’ and aims to give a voice for older people’s stories to be told. This show has been successful previously, so it is a really exciting opportunity for the Harrogate community to be involved with.

The show will be called Sinfonia: Harrogate and will be a tapestry of performance, choreographed movement and original music woven from stories of older people across the area. There will be a 4-week residency in Harrogate leading to performances at Harrogate Theatre on 25 to 27 June.

The event next weekend is a chance for people who are interested in working with The Performance Ensemble to come along to The Harrogate Theatre. There, they can meet the Artistic Director and members of the team to find out more about the project and ask any questions.

On Saturday 7 March 2026, Alan Lyddiard, Artistic Director for The Performance Ensemble and some other members of the team are going to be hosting a meet and greet session in the Circle Bar at Harrogate Theatre from 11-12:30pm. This is an informal event, where people can gather information and ask questions over a cup of tea with members of the team.