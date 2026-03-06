£15m wastewater network upgrade set to start in Pannal

Yorkshire Water is set to begin a £15m upgrade to the wastewater infrastructure in and around Pannal in Harrogate to increase capacity and support new housing developments in the area, improve the health of local rivers and watercourses.

The scheme will see the installation of 5km of new sewer pipework to take wastewater flows from homes and businesses, and two new wastewater pumping stations to help transport flows to treatment sites.

The new sewer will lead from Harlow Hill wastewater pumping station at the entrance to Harlow Carr, to Harrogate South wastewater treatment works, and reduce pressure on the existing network.

Cllr John Mann, Oatlands and Pannal, said: I welcome this upgrade by Yorkshire Water to wastewater infrastructure in and around Pannal and Burn Bridge. This is essential to enable new housing developments in our area, and to improve the health of local rivers. I am pleased that the work includes two new storage tanks, which will help to prevent the discharge of sewage into our local rivers during periods of heavy rain. Whilst it is appreciated that this is a large project for Yorkshire Water, involving digging 5 km of trenches to accommodate the new sewers, it is imperative that Yorkshire Water reinstate the landscape as far as possible back to its original condition, including replanting any hedges and trees that have to be removed during the project. I have therefore written to the Chief Executive of Yorkshire Water asking them to ensure that this reinstatement work is carried out.

Two new storage tanks will also build 2000m3 additional capacity into the existing network, holding up to two million litres of excess wastewater and rainwater during periods of bad weather to prevent it from being discharged from storm overflows. Flows will be sent for treatment when capacity in the network has returned to normal levels.

Storm overflows are designed to act as a relief valve for the combined sewer network, which carries both wastewater and surface water, during periods of heavy or prolonged rainfall. They discharge when the system is at capacity to prevent flows backing up and flooding homes and gardens.

Contract partners Mott MacDonald Bentley will begin the work in March 2026 and expect to take around 15 months to complete the work.

Pamela Ajayi, project manager at Yorkshire Water, said: This is an incredibly important scheme for the Pannal area, and the resilience of the network as the area grows. We’ll be working quickly, and doing everything we can to keep residents informed, and disruption to a minimum. We thank everyone in advance for their patience and understanding.

Residents will be contacted in regard to any impact as the project progresses, and local landowners and stakeholders have been contacted directly about the project. There will also be opportunities for residents to engage with the project, ask questions, and access regular updates on progress.

The project is designed to support planned growth in the area.

The work in Pannal forms part of Yorkshire Water’s £8.3bn improvement programme – its largest ever investment into infrastructure, customer experience, and environment.