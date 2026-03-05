Walking football club scores deal with eyecare clinic

Harrogate Town’s Walking Football Club have secured brand-new kit with thanks to the support of Newmedica eye care specialists.

As part of a new affiliation, Newmedica Harrogate is funding bibs for every player in the club’s signature orange.

With research showing a strong link between physical fitness and eye health, the Newmedica sight-saving clinic was keen to support people in the community who are participating in sport.

The Walking Football Club offers over-50s the chance to enjoy non-contact football through inclusive weekly sessions in a friendly, non-competitive environment.

Lynsey Barraclough, Head of Community Foundation at Harrogate Town AFC CIO, said: A huge thank you to Newmedica for funding new bibs for all of our Walking Football sessions across the area. With four sessions running each week in Harrogate, Knaresborough and Ripon, recent participant feedback highlighted that our old bibs were worn out, ill-fitting and no longer fit for purpose – something we were keen to put right. We were absolutely delighted when Newmedica Harrogate offered their support. Thanks to their funding, we’ve been able to listen and respond to our members, sourcing high-quality bibs in a full range of sizes to ensure everyone feels comfortable and included. It’s allowed us to make this improvement at minimal cost to participants – and the teams look fantastic out on the pitch too.

Harrogate Town’s Walking Football Club holds training sessions on Mondays in Knaresborough and Ripon, and on Thursdays in Harrogate, with sessions open to both men and women.

Newmedica Harrogate, which is based at Grove Park Court, provides a range of advanced eye care, including cataracts and oculoplastic surgery as well as treatments for glaucoma and conditions affecting the retina.

Steve Kirk, Operations Director at Newmedica Harrogate said: We are excited to have partnered with Harrogate Town’s Walking Football Club, reinforcing our commitment to community health and wellbeing. By working together, we continue to promote active lifestyles and social connections for people of all ages. It was fantastic to see the team in action during the friendly half-time crossbar challenge at the club’s recent match against Cheltenham FC, proudly sporting their new bibs.’ This partnership reflects our shared commitment to making football more accessible and inclusive across Harrogate, and we look forward to supporting many more community initiatives in the future.

Newmedica Harrogate is owned and run by consultant ophthalmologists Aldrin Khan, Kamran Khan, David Dunleavy and David Richards alongside operations director, Steve Kirk.