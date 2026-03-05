Tom Gordon MP visits Ukraine as part of major cross-party parliamentary delegation

Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrat MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, has returned from Ukraine after joining the largest cross-party delegation of UK Members of Parliament to visit the country since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

During the visit, Mr Gordon travelled to Kyiv and Odesa, meeting Ukrainian parliamentarians, representatives from the Office of the President, and local government leaders to hear firsthand how communities continue to live and govern under the pressures of war.

While in Kyiv, Mr Gordon joined international leaders in Independence Square to commemorate those killed in the conflict, standing alongside President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a memorial ceremony honouring Ukraine’s fallen.

The delegation also visited a veterans’ rehabilitation centre supporting soldiers recovering from life-changing injuries sustained during the war.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Gordon described the visit as “deeply moving and inspiring,” highlighting the determination of injured veterans who remain committed to rebuilding and defending their country.

Tom Gordon MP said: Nothing could fully prepare me for witnessing the reality of this war firsthand. Meeting Ukrainian MPs, local leaders, and veterans brought home the extraordinary resilience and courage of the Ukrainian people. This is not a distant conflict that has no impact on us in the UK. Russia is actively seeking to undermine democratic nations, and the outcome of this war will shape the future security of Europe. The UK’s support for Ukraine must remain steadfast as we continue working with our allies towards a just and lasting peace.

Mr Gordon said the visit reinforced the importance of continued international cooperation and long-term support for Ukraine’s defence, recovery, and democratic institutions.

He will be sharing further reflections and images from the visit with constituents over the coming weeks.