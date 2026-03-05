Little Bird Made Launches New Artisan Market at Sutton Bank National Park Centre

A new artisan market is coming to Sutton Bank National Park Centre in 2026, as Little Bird Made announces a new partnership with the North York Moors National Park at Sutton Bank.

The Artisan Little Bird Made Market will take place on:

Saturday 30 May 2026

Saturday 29 August 2026

Saturday 28 & Sunday 29 November 2026

Time: 10:00am – 3:00pm

Location: Sutton Bank National Park Centre, Thirsk YO7 2EH

Entry: Free, but there is a cost to park

Set against the backdrop of Sutton Bank and the famous Kilburn White Horse, the market will showcase a carefully curated selection of independent makers, artists and artisan food producers from across the region.

Little Bird Made is delighted to be working in partnership with the North York Moors National Park team at Sutton Bank, bringing together high-quality independent traders in one of Yorkshire’s most spectacular settings.

Jackie Crozier, Managing Director of Little Bird Made, said: We’re absolutely delighted to be launching our new Artisan Market in the North York Moors National Park and to be working in partnership with the team at Sutton Bank. We’re really chuffed about this collaboration — it’s such a special location and the perfect setting to showcase talented independent makers and producers. Our markets are all about supporting small businesses while creating a brilliant day out, and SuttonBank National Park Centre offers a truly stunning backdrop.

The events will complement the centre’s year-round programme and offer visitors even more reasons to explore the area.

Chris Pye, Manager of Sutton Bank National Park Centre said: We’re thrilled to welcome Little Bird Made to Sutton Bank. Their artisan markets have a fantastic reputation for quality and variety, and we’re excited to be working together to enhance the visitor experience here. With free entry,wonderful independent traders and our spectacular views, it promises to be a fantastic day out for both locals and visitors.

Visitors can browse unique handmade goods, discover artisan food and drink, and enjoy the panoramic views, walking trails and cycling routes around Sutton Bank.