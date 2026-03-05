Police are appealing for information about an incident in which a silver 4×4 vehicle was stolen from the driveway of an address near Hardsity Hill, Blubberhouses, at around 7.55pm on Tuesday (3 March 2026).

Three suspects made off in the vehicle, but they crashed it nearby, 10 minutes later.

One suspect, a 24-year-old man from Bradford, was arrested at the scene in connection with the vehicle theft. He remains in custody for questioning.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate the other two men who are believed to have got in another vehicle and headed towards Skipton on the A59.

Police are appealing for information, CCTV or dashcam footage to help trace the men along with any suspicious behaviour in the area on Tuesday evening.

If you can help our investigation, please email sam.raw@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Sam Raw.

Please quote reference 12260038989 when passing on information.