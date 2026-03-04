Two years ban for 107mph

A man from Stockton-on-Tees has been disqualified from driving following high speeding driving through North Yorkshire.

Darren Harris, 33 of Clarendon Road, Thornaby in Stockton-on-Tees was found guilty in his absence of speeding on three occasions in the Hambleton area, when he failed to attend court for his hearing at Harrogate Magistrates Court on 13 January 2026.

On 3 March, Harris attended Harrogate Magistrates, where he was disqualified from driving for two years.

As well as disqualification, Harris has been fined £770, ordered to pay costs of £120 and a victim surcharge of £308.

Harris was identified by mobile safety cameras multiple times in a short period of time, travelling in excess of the speed limit. The first time on 9 July 2025, Harris drove at a shocking 91mph in a 70mph zone. Harris failed to respond to paperwork sent to him for this speeding offence.

The second time on 14 September 2025, Harris was recorded as driving at 84mph in a 70mph zone. Once again, he failed to respond to paperwork.

Due to not answering the paperwork on both occasions, Harris was found guilty in his absence of failing to provide information about the identity of the driver.

The final time on 9 October 2025, Harris drove at speeds of 107mph in a 70mph zone. Due to the dangerously high speed, our Roads Policing Group were called to attend and the vehicle was stopped shortly after. Harris confirmed to being the driver that had just passed the mobile safety camera.

Further checks showed that Harris was a provisional licence holder. However, the vehicle was not displaying learner plates and Harris was unsupervised in the vehicle. He was charged and found guilty of a licence offence.