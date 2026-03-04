Harrogate Business Introduces Wool Sheep into a Polyester World

A Harrogate-based family business is challenging the dominance of synthetic plush with the launch of Curt the Sheep, a premium children’s soft toy made from 100% wool inside and out.

Created by Wool Hugger, Curt offers families a wool-rich alternative in a market where most soft toys are made from polyester fibres. With over 70% of his wool sourced from British sheep, Curt also supports British wool growers.

Wool sheep soft toys are exceptionally rare in the UK market and Curt is one of the very few available. Designed as a gift-worthy, high-quality companion for young ones, he brings natural materials back into children’s everyday lives.

Created by local businessman and wool enthusiast Adam Curtis, Curt blends thoughtful design with timeless materials. Drawing on a heritage of British textiles, his deep wool pile creates a tactile, substantial feel that stands in contrast to cheaper synthetic plush options.

Adam said: Nearly all plush toys are made from polyester. Curt was designed to offer something different. A premium toy made with wool that feels natural and authentic, supports British wool growers and reflects a natural-fibre choice without compromising on softness or quality.

Curt is currently available at www.curtthesheep.com and may soon appear in select independent retailers around Yorkshire. The first flock of Curt toys has arrived in Harrogate, with further stock due later this spring.

As more families seek thoughtful, high-quality gifts made from natural materials, Curt the Sheep is poised to find homes across Yorkshire and beyond.