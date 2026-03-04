Farmer tickets now on sale for the Great Yorkshire Show

Farmer tickets for the Great Yorkshire Show are now on sale, at the same price as last year, giving those working in the industry extra flexibility to access the iconic agricultural event.

The tickets are discounted and available to use on any day of the 167th Great Yorkshire Show which will run from Tuesday 14 July 2026 to Friday 17 July 2026.

Farmer tickets are strictly for purchase by the farming community only, at a price of £27.50 for adults, £10 children and £65 family – the same rate as 2025.

These tickets are only available to purchase online or at select farming outlets and will not be available to purchase on the gate. Farmer tickets are strictly reserved for those who work on-farm and an approved form of ID is required when purchasing and to show upon entry. Approved forms of ID that need to be shown include:

NFU membership number

County Parish Holding Number

CLA membership number

Tenants Farmer Association number

UFU membership number

Show Director Rachel Coates said: Agriculture is the beating heart of the Great Yorkshire Show and it is so important that farmers can access the event. By offering a discounted any-one-day ticket, and at the same price as last year, we hope this gives farmers the extra flexibility they need to fit a visit to the Show around their commitments on farm. A limited number of farmer tickets are available and all tickets to the Show do sell out in advance, so we would encourage farmers to get their tickets now, safe in the knowledge that they are free to choose nearer the time which day to attend.

Subject to an approved form of ID, any one-day farmer tickets can be purchased online from www.greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/farmers and in person, subject to availability, from:

Bentham Auction Mart, Lancaster

Coars Country Store, Garstang, Preston

NFU offices – Honley, Skipton and Elland

Ripon Farm Services – Hull, Keighley, Market Weighton, Old Malton, Pontefract,

Ripon, Stockton on Tees, Tadcaster

Russells Group – Boroughbridge, Eggborough, Northallerton, Old Malton

York Auction Centre

Free shuttle buses are operated by The Harrogate Bus Company every day of the Great Yorkshire Show. The buses run every 10 minutes from Harrogate Bus Station (next to the Railway Station) to the Showground’s White Gate, starting at 7.30am. The last bus departs the Showground at 7pm.