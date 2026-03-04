Extinction Rebellion free showing of film ‘Power Station’

Extinction Rebellion are hosting their next Film Night in Harrogate on Saturday 7 March at 6pm. The venue is the Friends Meeting House which has disabled access. Entry is free, but donations are welcomed (suggested £5 per person, or whatever you can afford). Refreshments will be available.

The film Power Station tells the story of a community in Walthamstow who set about making their street independent of the electricity grid. The film is 96 minutes long, and a discussion will be held afterwards, for example thinking about whether this project could be replicated in Harrogate.

“Power Station began in the depths of lockdown – and in the aftermath of our previous film Bank Job, where we purchased and blew up £1.2 million of local debt – with the question ‘’what could we do from where we live, with the people around us, to build power – of energy and imagination?’”

“Working to turn a street and local schools solar, Power Station is a scalable in-your-face prototype of community led power. Channelling Withnail and I and Ealing comedy the film charts the financial and emotional trials and tribulations of making change together. From sleeping on rooftops to growing thousands of sunflowers and attempts at Christmas number one, community spirit and resilience are at the heart of this documentary.”

See: https://power.film