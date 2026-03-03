Wanted on recall to prison, with links to Ripon

42-year-old Anthony Ward is wanted on recall to prison following a breach of licence conditions.

Ward was jailed for burglary last year and was subsequently released in February. He has since been recalled to prison following poor behaviour and failure to reside in an approved address.

Police believe Ward could be in the Ripon or Leeds area.

Ward is described as white, brown hair, blue eyes.

If you see or have information as to him current whereabouts, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you have an immediate sighting of Ward, please call 999.

Please quote reference number 12260030156 when providing any information.