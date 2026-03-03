ECON Engineering delivers fleet of striking red gritters to Marlborough Highways

Econ Engineering has delivered a fleet of striking red gritters to Marlborough Highways, as the company enters its first full winter season under its new brand identity.

Econ supplies 85% of the nation’s gritters and they are instantly recognisable due to their iconic yellow bodies. Marlborough, an established Term Maintenance Contractor with over 30 years industry experience, has intentionally broken the convention.

Its striking red livery, carried across its highways fleet, brings to life the organisation’s ‘We are bold’ value, representing its confident mindset and pride in everything it delivers, and visually reinforces their ongoing investment in modern, high-quality equipment.

The new gritters will support winter service deliver across Havering and Southend, with further vehicles to follow for the Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead ahead of next season. All units are fitted with Exaktrak technology to support efficient route management and operational monitoring.

As the UK’s leading manufacturer of winter maintenance equipment, Econ Engineering is proud to support Marlborough with not only the supply of the new vehicles, but the comprehensive aftercare and technical support that is essential for contractors delivering services on behalf of local authorities.

The four new red gritters are named Snowflake, Snowblast, Snowsafe and Snowflare, following a local competition, and two will make a special appearance at a community naming ceremony hosted by Scotts Primary School in Havering.

Photographs show the newly branded red gritters ready for deployment as part of Marlborough’s operations across its London and Southeast contracts.

Steve Sinnott, Econ Sales Director, said: Our partnership with Marlborough Highways is a great example of what can be achieved when two organisations share the same commitment to quality, innovation and pride in their fleet. While Econ is famous for its iconic yellow gritters, we’ve genuinely loved working with Marlborough Highways to bring these striking red vehicles to life. They perfectly reflect Marlborough’s bold identity, and we’re proud to support them with equipment, technology and aftercare that will perform reliably throughout the winter season and beyond.