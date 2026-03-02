Robots that repair pipelines drive growth for Harrogate firm

Advanced engineering and robotics firm Synthotech Group reported a record year in 2025 as UK utilities increased spending on technology designed to maintain ageing infrastructure with less disruption and lower cost.

The Harrogate-based group, which develops robotic systems that operate inside live pipes and underground ducts, lifted turnover 33 per cent to £6.5m and doubled profit year on year. Revenues are forecast to exceed £7m in 2026, with an EBITDA increase of 32%. Net debt fell sharply over the year by 62%.

To support this, Synthotech is adding 12 staff in Harrogate across engineering, management and commercial roles.

Growth has been driven largely by research and development, with new systems now moving into commercial use across water, gas and telecommunications networks. The breadth of those applications has reduced the company’s reliance on any single utility sector at a time when capital spending remains politically and regulatorily constrained.

In telecommunications, Synthotech is working with BT Group and Openreach on MicroBORE, a trenchless drilling system being trialled as part of the UK’s fibre broadband rollout. The technology allows fibre cables to be installed beneath pavements and driveways without traditional open trenching. The process is faster and cheaper than traditional methods and helps to reduce disruption in densely built or sensitive locations. The system was developed through a collaboration with BT and the University of Surrey.

The trenchless drilling system could also help transform the UK’s electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure by unlocking access to millions of homes. The compact drill can bore narrow, guided pathways beneath pavements and driveways without the need for disruptive, costly excavations.

In the gas sector, the group has developed a novel gas pumping system that enables essential gas pipeline replacement works to be completed without the release of methane into the atmosphere. The system has passed operational standards with Cadent Gas and is set to support methane reductions for the UK gas industry.

These technologies are now being introduced to overseas markets, including the US, where utilities face tightening integrity rules and pressure to cut methane emissions. Overseas income rose 28 per cent in 2025, driven primarily by Australia, and the company expects further growth in both Australia and the US as partnerships expand.

The company also works with academic partners, including the Pipebots team at the University of Sheffield, to accelerate the adoption of in-pipe inspection and repair technologies across water and gas networks.

Mark Tindley, managing director of Synthotech Group, said: Our reinvestment in the business has increased the pace at which we can bring new systems into operational use. Working across water, gas and telecommunications has made the business more resilient and helped to accelerate our growth in key markets. Our robot technology is helping utility companies to reduce leaks, drive efficiency savings and remove the need for extensive roadworks.

The shift from research to deployment underpinned last year’s expansion. The company aims for its increased diversification and growth in international markets to support continued growth.