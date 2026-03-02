Marie Curie is calling for fundraisers in Harrogate and Ripon to ‘Go Yellow’ this March

There’s only one chance to give someone the best possible end of life, which is why Marie Curie, the UKs leading end of life charity, is calling on fantastic fundraisers across Harrogate and Ripon to ‘Go Yellow’ and raise vital funds to support its Great Daffodil Appeal this March.

By holding a yellow-themed bake sale, wearing yellow, or choosing your own yellow activity, supporters will help Marie Curie bring expert end of life care to more people than ever – whatever the illness. Other fundraising ideas include hosting a yellow-themed quiz night, crafting and selling yellow-themed gifts or holding a sip and paint daffodil class.

When signing up, Marie Curie will give fundraisers everything they need to make going yellow as easy as possible – from step-by-step guides, to cake flags and recipes, yellow-themed selfie props for big get-togethers, invitations, fundraising in-memory cards, and more.

The Great Daffodil Appeal, Marie Curie’s flagship fundraiser, raises much needed funds for Marie Curie Nurses and healthcare professionals to provide expert care and support in the comfort of people’s own homes and at its hospices.

Marie Curie is dependent on public donations and last year supporters helped the charity provide direct care to over 42,000 people across the UK via its hospices and through overnight nursing care in people’s own homes.

The money raised also funds the charity’s free support line and webchat which provided practical information or a listening ear over 21,000 times to people across the UK.

Gemma Hewitt, Marie Curie Senior Community Fundraiser for North Yorkshire, said: This year is the 40th anniversary of the Great Daffodil Appeal and we’re hoping to turn the whole of the UK yellow to celebrate! We’re looking for the people of Harrogate and Ripon to Go Yellow and help us raise more money than ever for Marie Curie this March. To match our famous daffodil, we’d love our fundraisers to host yellow-themed bake sales, get their family and friends to wear yellow, craft yellow-themed items and host yellow-themed quiz nights or paint and sip nights to help raise much needed funds so we can bring vital hospice and end of life care to even more people. And if none of these are your thing – why not simply turn your hobby, social or sporting activity into a yellow fundraiser and do your thing this March to raise money for the UK’s leading end of life charity. By getting involved and going yellow for Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal, locals will be doing something incredible and helping us to deliver services to those people with any illness they are likely to die from and their loved ones. The Great Daffodil Appeal only comes around once a year, so why not get in touch and be part of something that makes a real difference.

As Marie Curie is the official charity partner of Morrisons, another way that people can get involved is by signing up to collect at your Morrisons store or by getting involved in some in-store fundraising activities from 23rd February until 8th March.

To find out more about how you can help give people the expert care they need this March visit: www.mariecurie.org.uk/goyellow or contact your local Community Fundraiser, Gemma Hewitt on gemma.hewitt@mariecurie.org.uk