94% York pupils get first choice of Secondary School

Secondary school admission figures for entry in September 2026 published today [2 March] show that 94% per cent of York children have been allocated their first preference of school.

Parents and carers who applied online can find out where their child has been allocated a place by logging into their parent portal account today via www.york.gov.uk/SecondarySchoolAdmissions.

Parents who made written applications will receive a letter confirming their admission arrangements.

Anyone who didn’t receive their first choice of school will also receive written confirmation.

Councillor Bob Webb, Executive Member for Education, Children and Young People, at City of York Council, said: Moving to secondary school is a big step and I’m delighted that the vast majority of young people in York have been able to get a place at their first choice school. All our schools are committed to supporting your transition from primary to secondary school. I hope that everyone makes the most of the opportunities on offer at their new school in September.

Assistance with school uniform costs for September may be available to pupils starting years 7 to 10 who are entitled to receive benefit based free school meals at non-academy schools.