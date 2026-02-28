Your Conservative candidate for the Valley Gardens by-election

Tom Martin is the Conservative Party candidate for the upcoming Valley Gardens by-election.

Due to the resignation of Edward Metcalfe, a vacancy has arisen for Councillor for Harrogate Town Council, Valley Gardens Ward.

Date of election: Thursday, 19 March 2026

Nominations:

Profile of Tom:

My family and I live on Harlow Terrace, so we know Valley Gardens is a brilliant place to live. We regularly use the shops, cafes and businesses on Cold Bath Road and love taking our little girl to the Valley Gardens playground at the weekend. I want to represent our local area so I can work to make it even better for my family and our neighbours.

This starts with getting everyday issues fixed. I’ve already requested new street signs on the West Cliffe estate, reported blocked drains on Beech Grove and called on Northern Powergrid to attend a public meeting to update residents on the roadworks that have impacted Cold Bath Road and Otley Road.

Unfortunately, we haven’t had a voice to speak up on local issues. The former Lib Dem councillor representing Valley Gardens did not attend a single Town Council meeting since September last year, before resigning a few weeks ago. This simply isn’t good enough.

I know there is much to do, which is why I have published a set of positive policies to make our area even better. These cover areas from better public transport to improving our public spaces and supporting local businesses.

We need to elect a local representative who lives in Valley Gardens and walks our streets every day – not just when there’s an election campaign. I hope my friends and neighbours will agree and elect me to represent them at this by-election.