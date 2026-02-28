First parallel road crossing in North Yorkshire

The road marking has gone down on the first parallel road crossing for North Yorkshire.

The crossing at Slingsby Walk along the edge of Harrogate 200 acre Stray, is next to St Aidans secondary school, and provides a crossing point for pedestrians and cyclists.

A further toucan crossing of the A661 Wetherby Road at the eastern end of Slingsby Walk by Harrogate hospital was also installed recently.

Local cycling campaigners, who have campaigned for the crossings for over a decade, say they are delighted.