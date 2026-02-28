Deer Shed announce further additions for 2026

Deer Shed have shared the latest round of artists, comedians and more joining them at the much-loved, independent and all-ages festival this summer.

Jessica Fostekew, Frankie Monroe & Friends, Jonny & The Baptists and Kemah Bob lead the latest standup additions joining comedy headliners Stewart Lee, The Adam Buxton Band and Rachel Parris.

Exciting new artists including GANS, Katherine Priddy, Man/Woman/Chainsaw and more join an already stellar music lineup topped by previously announced mainstage headliners Sleaford Mods, Everything Everything and Say She She.

Renowned for its comedy billings, Deer Shed is a regular summer stop for stand up legends and up-and-coming acts alike. Joining comedy headliners Stewart Lee, Adam Buxton and Rachel Parris this year are stand-up, actor, broadcaster and writer for the likes of Mock The Week, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and more Jessica Fostekew (Live At The Apollo, QI); iTunes comedy chart topping musical two piece Jonny & The Baptists (The Now Show, Infinite Monkey Cage, Making Paddy Happy); American comedian, presenter and podcaster Kemah Bob (Richard Osman’s House of Games, FOC It Up, Question Team) and 2024 Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer winner, Sheffield surrealist Frankie Monroe returns to Deer Shed with added friends this summer following a standout show last year.

Megan Evans, Deer Shed Festival Director said: We’re thrilled to announce the next wave of the line-up across music, comedy, talks and film at Deer Shed 2026. We’re really proud to have a line up where genuinely new bands are given the platform they deserve, where the comedy line-up feels fresh and daring, and where film and spoken word are given equal creative weight alongside the music. We’re deeply committed to discovery across so many art forms, it’s not just about big names, it’s about what’s next.

Also announced on the comedy bill today are Shelf, Andrew O’Neill, Olaf Falafel, Christian Brighty, Katie Pritchard, Su Mi, Toussaint Douglass, Paul and Molly Try Herons, Sunjai Arif, Lil Wenker, Mr Handsome, Rajiv Karia and Plastic Jeezus.

Bolstering an already incredible musical lineup that features headliners Sleaford Mods, Everything Everything and Say She She; special guests The Twilight Sad and Fat Dog and the likes of Bill Ryder-Jones, Working Men’s Club, Bar Italia, Get Down Services and more are eclectic Black Country power duo GANS whose debut full length, GOOD FOR THE SOUL, was released on Peter Doherty’s Strap Originals label last year to widespread acclaim and, fresh from supporting and collaborating with the likes of Suzanne Vega, Johnny Flynn and Poet Laureate Simon Armitage, arresting contemporary folk singer-songwriter Katherine Priddy will be performing tracks from her highly anticipated third album, These Frightening Machines, produced with Rob Ellis (PJ Harvey, Anna Calvi) and due out March 6th on beloved London independent Cooking Vinyl.

Joining them are transatlantic singer songwriter Ilana Zsigmond and her band, aka rising star of the modern Americana scene; St. Catherine’s Child who last year released her debut album, This Might Affect You, as well as critically acclaimed Hull quartet LIFE fresh off the announcement of their new album ‘Abstract / Natural’ and the exhilarating art-rock sextet Man/Woman/Chainsaw, who ever since their debut Eazy Peazy EP in 2024 have been flooring live audiences with their violin-propelled sound that swings from sugary indie pop to shoegaze white noise. Boko Yout, the post-punk Afro-grunge alter ego of Stockholm-born artist Paul Adamah, will be bringing a live band and his inimitable 2025 debut, GUSTO, to Baldersby Park for a truly unmissable set.

Also announced today are Bathing Suits, The North, Lamisi, Lemoncello, False Idah and Tessa Rose Jackson.

Deer Shed’s consistently unique programme of Sport, Cinema, Theatre and Literary & Performance Arts is also taking shape. This summer will see comedy icon, headliner and long-time friend of the festival Stewart Lee in Conversation with fellow headliners Sleaford Mods for a forward-thinking meeting of minds from strong, uncompromising creative voices. The festival will also welcome Keith Cameron, author of 168 SONGS OF HATRED AND FAILURE; A History of Manic Street Preachers, for a reading and conversation whilst the 101 Part Time Jobs and Do I Detect A Problem? podcasts will both be recording live from the Baldersby Park with very special guests.

Elsewhere, Deer Shed will welcome shows including the likes of The Dark Room with Jon Robertson, Jonnie One Biscuit, Trufts and firm festival favourites Kapow Wrestling back for more interactive fun whilst the cinema programme takes inspiration from this year’s theme, Into The Labyrinth, with The Labyrinth Masquerade Ball from Orange Shade Productions, curated screen selections from Sheffield DocFest and London International Animation Festival as well as screenings of maze-themed media such as The Maze Runner and, of course, Labyrinth itself.

Reinvigorated after its sell-out fifteenth birthday last year and still proudly independent as ever, the team behind Deer Shed festival are gearing up to transform Baldersby Park back into a sprawling labyrinth of colour and community that celebrates contemporary music, comedy and cultural creativity.

DEER SHED FESTIVAL

24th – 26th JULY 2026

BALDERSBY PARK, TOPCLIFFE, NORTH YORKSHIRE

https://deershedfestival.com

Announced:

Music:

Bathing Suits, Boko Yout, False Idah, GANS, Katherine Priddy, Lamisi, Lemoncello, LIFE, Man/Woman/Chainsaw, St. Catherine’s Child, Tessa Rose Jackson, The North

Comedy:

Andrew O’Neill, Christian Brighty, Frankie Monroe & Friends, Jessica Fostekew, Jonny & The Baptists, Katie Pritchard, Lil Wenker, Mr Handsome, Olaf Falafel, Plastic Jeezus, Rajiv Karia, Shelf, Sunjai Arif, Toussaint Douglass, Su Mi, Paul and Molly Try Herons.

Lit & Spoken Word:

Stewart Lee in conversation with Sleaford Mods, 101 Part Time Jobs Live with Special Guest, Do I Detect A Problem? Live with Special Guest, 168 SONGS OF HATRED AND FAILURE : A History of Manic Street Preachers By Keith Cameron

Shows:

Elton Scone, Jonnie One Biscuit, Kapow Wrestling, She’s Got Brass, The Dark Room with Jon Robertson, Trufts

Cinema:

Labyrinth Masquerade Ball with Orange Shade Productions, Sheffield Doc Fest, London International Animation Festival, One Bum Cinema Club, The Maze Runner, Elio, Labyrinth

Previously Announced:

Music:

Sleaford Mods, Say She She, Everything Everything, The Twilight Sad, Fat Dog, Angeline Morrison, Bar Italia, BCUC, Bill Ryder-Jones, Brògeal, Brown Horse, Curiosity Shop, Deadletter, Dominie Hooper, Getdown Services, James Adrian Brown, Jamie Dalton, Jasmine 4.T, Joshua Idehen, Karma Sheen, Kayla Painter, La Sécurité, Lime Garden, Little Grandad, Loula Yorke, Madra Salach, MUCO, Murkage Dave, Natalie Wildgoose, Oneda, Plantoid, Rizan Said, Roller Disco Death Party, Seamus Fogarty, Songbird Medicine Show Featuring Jack Francis And Hattie Whitehead, Sorry, The New Eves, Theatre, Working Men’s Club, Y

Comedy:

Stewart Lee, The Adam Buxton Band, Rachel Parris, Laura Lexx

For more information please visit:

https://deershedfestival.com

Praise for Deer Shed Festival 2025:

“It’s a microcosm of what this weekend has been: a combination of spontaneity and some very savvy programming which ensured that Deer Shed delivers special moments for absolutely everyone.” – CLASH

“Proudly independent and family-friendly, Deer Shed has spent the past decade-and-a-half carving a reputation as one of Northern England’s best fests” – DIY

“What started as a love of sharing music has turned into something for everyone, created by one family for others to enjoy – and they keep coming back” – BBC Look North

‘With an emphasis on family friendly activities for all ages as well as a stellar music programme Deer Shed regularly stands out from the crowd on so many levels.’’ – Under The Radar

