Tom Gordon MP Praises Harrogate’s Active Against Cancer Service After Visit

Tom Gordon MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough last week visited Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust’s (HDFT) Active Against Cancer Service (AAC) to see how personalised exercise and health and wellbeing support is improving the experience of patients throughout their cancer journeys.

Mr Gordon praised the award winning service as an example of modern community healthcare and recognised the importance of long‑term funding for prehabilitation and rehabilitation services.

During his visit, Mr Gordon met specialist physiotherapists and trainers who develop tailored exercise plans to support patients’ physical and mental wellbeing from diagnosis, through treatment and into recovery. He saw first‑hand the welcoming, social environment of the service, which is based at Harrogate Sports and Fitness Club, and heard from patients and staff about the positive impact of the service.

Active Against Cancer (AAC) launched in 2019 and was among the first NHS services in the UK to offer personalised exercise programmes from the point of diagnosis through to recovery. The service is integrated into standard cancer care pathways and is provided to cancer patients within Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust.

In 2020, in recognition of the success of the service, the Active Against Cancer team won the Excellence in Healthcare category of the NHS Parliamentary Awards for the North East and Yorkshire.

As part of the service’s long-term goal to improve access to exercise, health and wellbeing for HDFT patients, a second site – Active Against Cancer Ripon – opened in September 2024 at the Jack Laugher Leisure and Wellness Centre.

Since opening, the service across Harrogate and Ripon has treated more than 4,000 patients and has around 1,350 patient visits per month.

AAC provides one‑to‑one assessments at diagnosis and prescribes personalised prehabilitation programmes. Patients undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy receive maintenance programmes, and those finishing treatment move into tailored rehabilitation programmes. Specially designed classes support patients with terminal disease, specific cancer types and other complex clinical needs.

The service intentionally fosters a social, community atmosphere. Classes include circuits, pilates, yoga, dance, walking and running, designed to be clinically effective, engaging and enjoyable to encourage peer support and sustained participation.

AAC improves patients’ quality of life, reduces the risk of treatment complications and helps people recover more quickly, delivering both clinical and economic benefits for the NHS. The service contributes to the growing scientific evidence that physical activity after a cancer diagnosis is linked to better outcomes for several cancers, improved post‑operative recovery and reduced risk of recurrence.

Steve Henwood, Lead Physical Trainer for Oncology at HDFT said: Our focus is simple, to help patients stay as strong and well as possible through treatment and beyond. Tailored exercise not only supports physical recovery, it also restores confidence and connection – and that makes a real difference to people’s lives. Active Against Cancer was developed to make exercise an integral part of cancer care. We are proud that our model is being used as a blueprint for similar services and that more patients can now access tailored support close to home.