Pateley Bridge to host New Year’s Day cyclo-cross event for the first time

The Nidderdale Showground at Pateley Bridge will be hosting a popular off-road cycling event for the first time on New Year’s Day.

The Novacross Cyclo-Cross event, which attracts 100’s of competitors across a series of age-group races from Under 9’s to Over 70’s, has previously been staged in the grounds of Ripley Castle but has moved to Pateley Bridge’s showground this year.

The 1 January event, promoted by Harrogate Nova Cycling Club, will take advantage of the showground’s stunning surroundings, offering competitors an off-road riding experience with a short, winding multi-lap course over a mix of grassland and tarmac.

Spectators are welcome to come along and add to the atmosphere as racing gets underway at 9.45am with the Under 9s race, before a further six races are staged, covering categories for children, youths, women, open and veterans.

Cyclo-cross, which is like a cycling version of a steeplechase running race, is growing in popularity with grass roots events similar to the Novacross fixture offering a great way for people of all ages and levels of competitiveness to test their bike handling skills as well as their levels of endurance and speed.

The event, which is still open for entries, has already attracted competitors from as far afield as Hampshire and Scotland.

Event organiser Steve Smales said: The showground offers a great new venue for us, particularly with its facilities, beautiful setting and proximity to the town. It offers a fantastic variation in terrain, which is sure to see great racing. We’re aiming to create a community event that is equally great for those wanting to be competitive and kick start their cycling season as well as people just wanting to try-out a fun sport. Cyclo-cross is a great spectator sport too which will appeal to people who are looking to get out for some fresh air on New Year’s Day especially as the venue backs onto riverside walks and is close to Pateley Bridge’s other facilities, including the local pubs, to make a day of it.

