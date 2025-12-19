Northern Mayors back High Street challenge

Mayors from across the North of England have backed Mayor David Skaith’s high street campaign in the run up to Christmas.

Last month David Skaith set himself a challenge to do all his Christmas shopping for his Northern Mayoral colleagues exclusively with independent high street retailers.

Inspired by the ‘Magic Tenner’ initiative, which promotes the ripple effect of spending money on local businesses, he gave himself £10 and ten minutes to find gifts.

He has now completed the challenge after buying gifts for the seven other Mayors who represent Yorkshire and the Humber, Manchester, Liverpool and the North East.

The campaign has been backed by Northern Mayors, who have urged people to take up the challenge and shop local this Christmas.

The North East’s Mayor Kim McGuinness said: I loved seeing David out and about, shining a light on his region’s small businesses at such an important time of year for them. Independent businesses are the beating heart of our economy. From butchers and bakers, to candlestick makers, together they create thousands of jobs, celebrate our culture and keep money in communities. Every sale matters for a small business and together we can help our high streets thrive.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard said: David’s challenge is a brilliant idea and a great reminder of why our high streets matter. Here in South Yorkshire, we know that independent businesses are the beating heart of our communities and Christmas is a make-or-break time for many of them. Spending locally isn’t just about buying gifts; it’s about supporting jobs, keeping money in our economy, and protecting the character of the places we love and live in.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: Our high streets are packed with brilliant independents who work incredibly hard, and they deserve all the support we can give them. David’s High Street Challenge is an incredible way to shine a light on the fantastic small businesses we’re so lucky to have right across the North. This time of year is vital for local businesses, so I’m right behind any effort that encourages people to get out, buy local and support the thousands of jobs our small businesses create. I’d encourage everyone to follow David’s lead and show some love to the brilliant local firms that keep our high streets going.

The campaign was designed to raise awareness of what the region’s high streets have to offer, particularly at a time when online shopping dominates Christmas shopping.

The Mayor bought gifts from Ballantynes Chocolate in Bedale, White Rose Books in Thirsk, Hearts Boutique in Easingwold, Artizan Gift Shop and The Olde Sweet Shop in Harrogate, HA Garment Printing and Blind Jack’s in Knaresborough.

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire said: Even a small purchase creates a massive ripple effect in our communities. I set out to find the perfect gifts for my fellow Northern Mayors, but it was the people I met behind the counters who made this experience so special. Our independent retailers are the heart of our communities, working tirelessly to ensure our high streets remain vibrant and welcoming places. That personal touch and dedication is something you can’t find online. As someone who runs a high street business myself, I know exactly how vital this time of year is for local traders. This Christmas, we need to show them that same passion and support in return by choosing to shop local.

This initiative complements Mayor Skaith’s ongoing commitment to supporting high streets through the Vibrant and Sustainable High Streets Fund.

Since launching in February 2024, the fund has invested more than £2 million across 39 projects, directly supporting local communities and contributing to the renewal of high streets across the region.

Phase three of the fund represents the final opportunity for local partnerships to apply for support. To allow for seasonal pressures, the application window has been extended, with a deadline of Friday 30 January 2026.

Applicants will need to demonstrate clear, sustainable plans showing how their proposals will continue delivering benefits beyond the initial funding period, ensuring a lasting impact for local communities.