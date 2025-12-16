Plans to lower the age range of Pupil Referral Units (PRU) so they can provide alternative provision for children of primary school age who have been excluded from school have been given the go-ahead.

There has been a significant rise in recent years in the number of children of primary age that have been excluded from schools in North Yorkshire. Permanent exclusions of primary school children have increased from five children in 2021/22 to 25 pupils in 2024/25.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive met today (December 16) to consider changes which are aimed at improving the support and outcomes for excluded primary school-aged children.

The changes will include lowering the age range so that places can be commissioned from existing PRUs to provide tailored support for excluded children and support them to return to mainstream education.

The council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Cllr Annabel Wilkinson, said: We always want to ensure that we provide the very best support we can to all pupils in North Yorkshire and I would like to thank everyone who took part in the consultation. There were a significant number of responses to the survey and this provides confidence that there is general support to change the age range of our maintained pupil referral units accommodating children from five to 16. I anticipate that this support will help to meet the needs of each child and help them reengage with learning in a supportive environment.

North Yorkshire Council is responsible for arranging suitable and usually full-time education for children who are permanently excluded across the county within six days of their exclusion.

A consultation was launched earlier this year by the authority seeking views from parents, carers, education professionals and the wider community on changing the age range of PRUs with the aim to improve support and outcomes for the excluded children.

Out of the 254 responses received during the consultation, which ran from September 22 to November 7, 79 per cent agreed when asked if making primary provision was needed.

Members of the executive approved lowering the age limit at The Rubicon Centre in Selby, The Sunbeck Centre in Northallerton and The Craven Pupil Referral Service in Skipton to accommodate children as young as five.