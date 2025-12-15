Knife-point robbery at Dougie’s fish and chip shop in Harrogate

Police appealing for information about a knife-point robbery in Harrogate.
It happened at 7.09pm on 13 December 2025, at Dougie’s fish and chip shop on King Edward’s Drive.
- Described as white, around 6ft tall and overweight.
- Wore a light blue long-sleeved t-shirt with plain black tracksuit trousers and used what appeared to be a bread knife.
The suspect entered the shop alone and ordered a portion of chips, paying with a £5 note.
When the staff member opened the till, the suspect jumped over the counter, produced a knife, and emptied the till of around £300 to £400.
The suspect then fled on foot towards Albany Avenue.
Please email force.control@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 if you have any information that could help our investigation.
Please quote reference 12250234310 when passing on information.