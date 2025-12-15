Knife-point robbery at Dougie’s fish and chip shop in Harrogate

Police appealing for information about a knife-point robbery in Harrogate.

It happened at 7.09pm on 13 December 2025, at Dougie’s fish and chip shop on King Edward’s Drive.

Described as white, around 6ft tall and overweight.

Wore a light blue long-sleeved t-shirt with plain black tracksuit trousers and used what appeared to be a bread knife.

The suspect entered the shop alone and ordered a portion of chips, paying with a £5 note.

When the staff member opened the till, the suspect jumped over the counter, produced a knife, and emptied the till of around £300 to £400.

The suspect then fled on foot towards Albany Avenue.

Please email force.control@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 if you have any information that could help our investigation.

Please quote reference 12250234310 when passing on information.