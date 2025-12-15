Ripon Grammar School students support care home residents

Ripon Grammar School students are busy making hand-drawn Christmas cards containing jokes, stories, letters, drawings and poems for care home residents in the city.

The Year 8 and 9 pupils hope their festive creations will help spread a little joy and laughter among the elderly.

Helen Mars, head of PSHE (personal, social health and economic education) at RGS said students wanted to give something back to the wider community in their local area. It’s been lovely to see how enthusiastic they have been, spending time and putting in effort to write proper letters, and to see the care they have taken over their drawings and designs, without using technology. Fewer people take the time to write personal letters and cards nowadays, she added: “This is a really positive way to think about how we can show real care for elderly and disabled people in our local community.

Alma Jones, 12, from Sharow said she hoped her card would help make the recipient’s day if they were feeling isolated.

The students were inspired by a national appeal urging students to think about residents in care homes who may be feeling lonely.

The Classrooms to Care Homes campaign, initiated by the Times Educational Supplement, urges schools throughout the country to send messages to their local care homes to help foster a culture of altruism and community.

Annabelle Goddard, 12, from North Stainley, said she hoped it would make those who are missing friends and family feel better.

Ollie Croft, 13, from Minskip, said he wanted to make a card to brighten someone’s day.

The cards and letters will be delivered to residents in care homes including Long Meadow Care Home, Sycamore Hall Care Home, The Coach House Nursing Home and the Moors Care Centre.