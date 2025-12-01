Self Esteem to play live at York Museum Gardens in 2026

Self Esteem to headline York Museum Gardens in 2026 with special guests of Moonchild Sanelly, Joshua Idehen and more to be announced.

Yorkshire’s own Self Esteem will headline York Museum Gardens on Friday 10th July as part of the Live at York Museum Gardens concert series, which sees unique performances from musical legends and rising stars take place within the botanical gardens of the city’s much loved landmark.

Released in April this year, Self Esteem’s third album, A Complicated Woman, follows her critically acclaimed and Mercury Award-nominated sophomore full-length, Prioritise Pleasure. Boundary-breaking, experimental and as awkward as it is awesome; A Complicated Woman finds the artist, a.k.a musician, songwriter and actress Rebecca Lucy Taylor pairing stadium-worthy singalongs with her signature sardonic delivery.

Having spent the intervening years on stage playing Sally Bowles in the West End production of Cabaret, Self Esteem’s latest live show is packed with even more drama, theatre and choreographed choral spectacle than before.

Empowering herself and others by laying everything on the table and making the personal unequivocally public, Self Esteem’s A Complicated Woman is something that has to be seen to be believed.

Joining Self Esteem on the night will be South African ‘future ghetto funk’ pioneer Moonchild Sanelly, Nigeria-born now Sweden-based spoken word artist and musician Joshua Idehen and more acts still to be announced.

Returning for its third season, the Live at York Museum Gardens series have seen unforgettable outdoor performances from the likes of British art-rock royalty Elbow, disco funk legend Nile Rogers & CHIC, York’s very own alt-rock heroes Shed Seven, beloved Sheffield troubadour Richard Hawley and many more. Last year’s Live at York Museum Gardens also featured the inaugural York Comedy Festival which featured headliners Katherine Ryan & Dara Ó Briain alongside some of the UK’s brightest and best stand-ups.

Self Esteem joins previously announced 2026 headliner Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark who will perform at York Museum Gardens on 9th July to kick off the series.

Founded in the 1830s and sitting in the heart of the city, York Museum Gardens are over 10 acres of picturesque botanic gardens set against the backdrop of the ruins of St Mary’s Abbey and home to the Yorkshire Museum. Today, the gardens welcome around 1.3 million visitors a year as a space to relax and enjoy.

From bringing musical legends and stand up stars to York along with providing an incredible platform for rising regional talent; the event’s promoters, Leeds based Futuresound Group and York Museums Trust are looking forward to another season of creative collaboration to deliver amazing outdoor summer concerts.