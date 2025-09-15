Jam packed celebration closes Newby’s season

The best jam makers in the world are set to be revealed as part of Newby Hall and Gardens’ end of season Apple Day celebrations next month.

Held annually to mark the closure of the house and gardens until they reopen next spring, Newby’s Apple Day and international apple throwing championships are being staged on Sunday 28 September 2025.

The World Jam Festival and Awards which showcase the art of jam-making and preserving, form part of Newby Hall’s celebrations for the first time this year.

A panel of judges headed by event patron and Michelin starred chef, Andrew Pern will judge award categories ranging from traditional home foraged jams and preserves to chutneys, relishes, pickles, curds and fruit butters. Andrew will present the Patron’s Favourite Award to the preserve that captures the essence of culinary excellence. The winner of the Jam festival will be announced at 1 pm, prior to the apple throwing championships.

The awards receive submissions from around the world and competition entries close on 9 September so there is still time to enter. All jam entrants receive free entry to the event and discounted tickets for friends and family.

The apple throwing championships take place between 1-3pm. The hotly contested competition sees contestants attempt to throw three apples the greatest distance over the River Ure. The finalists will take part in the grand finale at 3.30pm, with a chance to win the coveted title and trophy.

The day will include a range of apple themed activities including apple pressing demonstrations, cider tasting and a display of heritage apple varieties grown in Newby’s own orchards. An afternoon performance by Harrogate Spa Town Ukes will set the fun celebratory tone.

Stuart Gill, commercial director at Newby Hall and Gardens, said: We are proud to champion British apples and grow around 50 different varieties in our heritage orchards. We have planted more than 30 Yorkshire varieties to support the rich diversity of wildlife on the estate. Our Apple Day celebrations are a fun way to celebrate the end to a busy season and we are delighted this year to host the World Jam Festival and Awards as part of that seasonal celebration.

Newby garden tickets are £19.80 online (£22 on the gate), children (4-15 years old) £15.00 and children (aged 2-3) £5.00. Newby season ticket holders can each bring a friend for free. For more details and to buy garden tickets – https://bookings.newbyhall.com/book

Newby Hall is one of the UK’s finest Adam houses and is internationally celebrated as one of the largest and most complete surviving Chippendale interiors.

Its 25 acres of award-winning gardens include one of Europe’s largest double herbaceous borders, an enchanted woodland walk, a miniature railway and a children’s adventure playground as well as permanent dolls house and teddy bear exhibitions.