Major £36 million investment planned to boost leisure services in North Yorkshire

A multi-million pound investment is being proposed to transform leisure and wellbeing hubs through a countywide vision to promote healthy and active communities across North Yorkshire.

The plans would see the funding focused on improving Active North Yorkshire sites in Selby and Skipton as well as Pickering and Whitby.

The Pickering and Whitby locations are currently operated by Everyone Active, and due to become part of Active North Yorkshire in 2027.

A total of £36 million is recommended to be invested in four key sites as part of the planned strategy to provide the greatest opportunity for all residents to take part in physical activity.

The investment would pay for improved gym facilities, additional studio space and an overhaul of swimming pools along with better changing rooms. There would also be more accessible pool access including Changing Places facilities for people with additional needs, and improved reception areas and public spaces across the four sites.

A further £3 million in funding is recommended to be invested in a phased programme to upgrade gym and fitness equipment across another 12 leisure sites overseen by the council throughout the county.

The proposed leisure investment strategy has been drawn up after North Yorkshire Council launched the new Active North Yorkshire service last year.

The new service is aimed at improving the opportunities for people to become and stay active at every stage of their life. The next phase looks at how investment in the council’s facilities can help to deliver this aim and to create financially sustainable services across the county.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for culture, arts and housing, Cllr Simon Myers, whose responsibilities include leisure services, said: We are committed to making sure that everyone in North Yorkshire has the best opportunities possible to stay active or take up exercise to help to promote both physical and mental health and wellbeing. This proposed investment is a massive statement in providing this commitment, and the plans would see funding made available to key sites across the county. An awful lot of work has gone into the proposals to make sure that we can provide our leisure services as effectively as possible through the new Active North Yorkshire banner, and we will consider the plans carefully when they are presented to members of the council’s executive later this year.

The proposed leisure investment strategy will be discussed at a meeting of the council’s housing and leisure overview and scrutiny committee on Tuesday, September 23. Views of the committee will then help to shape a report that is due to be presented to the council’s executive in November.

The proposed strategy would also see more than £1 million invested in essential repairs at both swimming pools at the Active North Yorkshire Richmond site to ensure that they re-open to the public. Both swimming pools had to be shut following a partial collapse of the building’s ceiling in April and have since remained closed while options were considered by the council.

A survey was launched in June to glean the public’s opinions on options ranging from undertaking the essential repairs to looking at alternative uses for the building or closing the site.

The survey had 2,283 responses with 58 per cent of people who took part stating that they used the swimming pools in Richmond at least once a week. A total of 74 per cent of respondents said that it was “very important” that the swimming pools were re-opened.

If the proposed investment is given the go-ahead by the council’s executive, it is hoped that the swimming pools will re-open to the public next year. The gym facilities and the café at the site continue to be open to the public.