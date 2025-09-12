Local Guides Complete 100-Hour Litter Pick Challenge

The 28th Harrogate Guides have successfully completed their ambitious 100-Hour Litter Picking Pledge, finishing the final hours together on Thursday with a collective litter pick on the Stray.

Over the summer holidays, the 12 Guides, aged 11 to 13, have been working hard to give back to their local community while raising funds for their first international trip with Girlguiding to Belgium in February 2026.

The girls said they were proud of their efforts, but also surprised to see how quickly litter returned in areas they had cleared more than once. They hope their work has made a difference over the summer and encouraged others to take care of shared spaces.

Unit leader Jean Tennant said: We are so proud of the girls for completing their 100-hour pledge. They’ve shown great teamwork and community spirit, and it’s been lovely to see them so motivated. We’ve also had such kind support from local residents and visitors, which really spurred them on.”

With the litter pick now complete, the Guides are turning their attention to their next fundraising events:

Saturday 4 October: Fundraising event at The Wesley Centre, Harrogate. This will include hot drinks, homemade soup and bakes, stalls, crafts and a teddy tombola.

Sunday 19 October: Cake stall at St Mark’s Church, after the 9am and 10:30am services.

Sunday 16 November: Bag pack at Asda Harrogate.

All funds raised will help support the girls and their volunteer leaders as they prepare for their international trip, where they will explore Ghent, Bruges, and Brussels, and join a Girlguiding-wide event with units from across the North East.

Anyone wishing to support the girls’ efforts can do so via their Just Giving Page.

The Guides would like to thank everyone who has encouraged and supported them so far and look forward to welcoming the community to their autumn fundraisers.