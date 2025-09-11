“Your Fire Service, Your Say” – Jo Coles, Deputy Mayor for Policing, Fire and Crime, to host online public meeting driven by interest from the public

On Thursday 18 September, Jo Coles, Deputy Mayor for Policing Fire and Crime will host her online public meeting with North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The first part of the meeting will be allocated to North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, to provide an update on the Langdale Moor fire, which was declared a major incident on 13 August 2025.

The second part of the meeting will follow the usual format of the Deputy Mayor’s online public meetings and include updates on:

The latest fire service performance data in areas of public interest.

An update on the progress made against third party reports. For example, His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS), to provide evidence of improvements.

A dedicated question and answer time to ask the Chief Fire Officer and senior leadership team questions submitted by members of the public.

Public questions about fire and rescue matters are welcome; however, queries regarding the potential cause or response to the Langdale Moor fire cannot be addressed at this time. It remains a live incident and has not yet undergone a full post-incident review.

Questions should be submitted using the online form on our website: https://www.northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk/YourVoice/

The purpose of these regular online public meetings is to hold the Chief Fire Officer to account for their delivery of the Fire and Rescue Plan, to ensure they are achieving the objectives, set through public consultation and generating positive outcomes.

Jo Coles, Deputy Mayor for Policing, Fire and Crime says:

As Deputy Mayor for Policing, Fire and Crime part of my role is to be the voice of communities and to hold the fire and rescue service to account. The meeting is an opportunity to provide an update to the public on the performance of the fire service and to look in more detail at a specific issue. Anyone who would like to watch or send questions for the meeting can do so.

Meeting agenda and papers

Online Public Meeting – 18 September 2025 -NYFRS -Langdale Moor Fire Update

The online public meeting will be streamed live on Thursday 18 September 2025 at 2:00pm and can be watched:

YouTube: https://youtube.com/live/uiFuCRG7z08

The meeting will also be recorded and become available to watch on the same channels at the public’s convenience.