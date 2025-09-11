York College student Chevelle Clarke helps Jamaica to historic Pan American Games win

Distinction* York College student Chevelle Clarke celebrated her academic success by helping the Jamaica Under-20 Rugby Sevens team record a historic first-ever win at the Junior Pan American Games in Paraguay.

Chevelle was part of the Lady Crocs side that defeated the host nation 39-5 during the prestigious tournament that saw more than 4,000 athletes from 41 different countries compete in 28 sports over a two-week period.

She started all five of Jamaica’s games at the competition, which also saw the team narrowly defeated 10-5 by Mexico following group stages losses to other long-established Rugby Sevens sides Colombia (46-0), Canada (53-0) and Argentina (62-0).

It was an amazing experience for York Valkyrie Under-19s Rugby League player Chevelle, who also met the Paraguayan President Santiago Pena and took part in an Opening Ceremony that attracted an estimated 40,000-plus crowd.

Chevelle said: I’m not very experienced in Rugby Sevens, so it was great for them to trust me to go out there and perform. I played as First Receiver and I think I did well. We were ranked as the lowest team, because we’d never competed in a Sevens tournament before, but we beat Paraguay to finish seventh overall, which was an improvement that we were proud of. It was a really nice experience. We swapped pin badges with other countries and met the President of Paraguay. I got my picture taken with him and he also played rugby, so we talked about that. We got to watch a lot of the other sports, too, and I really enjoyed the volleyball, as well as supporting our Jamaica men’s Sevens team. Carrying the flag at the Opening Ceremony was special, as well. We walked around and then went on the stage while a light show and drone performances were going on. There were so many athletes and the whole arena was sold out. Our kit was sponsored by Puma, too, and we got to keep it all, even the luggage!

Chevelle’s performances for the Under-20s team have already seen her earmarked for a senior debut against Trinidad & Tobago at the end of November.

Their ambition is to become the first Rugby Sevens team from Jamaica to qualify for the Olympic Games, which will be held in Los Angeles in three years’ time.

Sevens is a small-sided version of Rugby Union and, with Valkyrie’s season drawing to a close, Chevelle is now preparing to cross codes again, having been one of 30 players selected for Leicester Tigers Ladies Under-23s’ squad from a pool of more than 100 trialists.

She is undecided which format of rugby she will eventually focus on, having also represented the full Jamaican national team in rugby league and, for now, is simply enjoying competing in both on domestic and international stages.

Chevelle said: Rugby League is a bit more strength-based and rougher than Rugby Union and I think Sevens is even more technical. There’s more space to cover and, if you miss a one-on-one tackle, then it basically leads to a try.

Chevelle was on Pan American Games duty for Level 3 Results Day and discovered by email during the early hours of the morning in South America that she had gained Distinction*/Distinction*/Distinction grades for her Sports Coaching & Development qualification.

Unlike her classmates, who had to wait until 8am to learn their results, she could access them at 4am in Paraguayan time.

Chevelle said: They were my predicted grades, so it felt great to get them for real. It was very early in the morning but, seeing them, meant that everything I had worked hard for during my time at College had paid off.

Chevelle will now start a Sports Coaching degree course at Leeds Beckett University with the aim of progressing on to a Master’s in Psychology of Sport and Exercise.

She has aspirations of becoming a professional rugby player and a sports psychologist and admits that her college course has spiked her interest in the latter and even improved her on-field performances.