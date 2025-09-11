Help raise the Christmas Spirit on the Santa Express at North Yorkshire Moors Railway

Families joining the North Yorkshire Moors Railway’s Santa Express this Christmas will be treated to even more festive magic on their journey.

From the moment families arrive at Pickering Station, they’ll be immersed in the magic of steam trains and the sights and sounds of Christmas, from live singing to traditional games. A team of cheeky elves will welcome children and their families aboard carriages decorated with twinkling lights to get ready to set off and raise the Christmas Spirit.

Festivities include songs, jokes, and games, as well as completing a special tick-list of Christmas challenges in the North Pole News. Families can meet cheeky elf favourites; Elton Elf, Joey Marshmallow and Chef Custard as well as the elves in charge of laughter, kindness, singing and dancing, who will be working their magic to build enough Christmas Spirit for a very special guest to make his grand entrance. Chris Mouse, the Pickering station mouse, will be onboard to check that children are on the nice list too.

Once the Christmas Spirit is raised, Santa Claus and his elf assistant will visit every child to give them a special keepsake. Back at Pickering Station, the Christmas Emporium and games area will be open with seasonal gifts and mementos, while the tearoom will offer plenty of warming treats to enjoy before or after the festive journey.

The Santa Express will be spreading seasonal joy on the 29th and 30th November, 6th and 7th December, 13th and 14th December, and daily from 20th to 24th December 2025. Tickets for the Santa Express start from £29.50 per person.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this magical journey. For more information and to book your tickets, visit www.nymr.co.uk/santa