Newby Hall to host Autumn sports cars in the park

Sunday 7 September 2025

10am-3pm

Hundreds of sports cars are expected to converge on Newby Hall, Ripon in September when one of the season’s most popular events returns.

Autumn Sports Cars in the Park is one of a series of shows which have been running for 21 years at Newby and other stately homes across the UK.

The shows bring together exhibits from car clubs and individual car enthusiasts. A wide range of prestigious car marques will be on display in the grounds of Newby including Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche and McLaren.

There will also be a range of trade stands as well as several market stalls.

Stuart Gill, Commercial Director at Newby Hall, said: Sports Cars in the Park comes to Newby twice a year and is always popular with the exhibitors and visitors. It is a great family day out where visitors can enjoy a wide range of vintage and new marques in our fantastic North Yorkshire setting.

It’s not too late to register to exhibit at the event – go to www.carsinthepark.org.uk to find out more. Entry to Newby’s award-winning gardens, adventure playground, dollshouse and teddy bear exhibitions is included in the admission price.

Newby Hall is one of the UK’s finest Adam houses and is internationally celebrated as one of the largest and most complete surviving Chippendale interiors. Its 25 acres of gardens include one of Europe’s largest double herbaceous borders, an enchanted woodland walk and a miniature railway.

Gates open from 10am to 3pm. Online ticket prices are:

Family (2 adults +2 children) £54

Adult £18

Child £15 (4 to 15 years)

Under 4 years free.

For more information and to buy tickets – www.newbyhall.com