Fatal collision on A168 near Thornton Le-Beans (south of Northallerton)

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal collision on A168 near to Thornton Le-Beans.

It happened at approximately 1.40am on Sunday 31 August 2025 and involved a Black Mazda.

The male driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased by paramedics at the scene, and two other occupants were taken to hospital with serious injuries.



The road is currently closed in both directions as we carry out investigations at the scene.

Any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.

Please email MCIT@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for MCIT.

Please quote reference 12250164339 when passing on information.