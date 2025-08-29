Kendall’s Farm Butchers again supports up-and-coming local young farmers

Kendall’s Farm Butchers in Pateley Bridge and Harrogate acquired a quartet of top quality prime lambs shown, then sold in the sale ring by up-and-coming young farmers at CCM Skipton Auction Mart’s recent annual young handlers highlight.

The event presents an opportunity for farming’s future generations to shine and at the same time gain valuable experience in the show and sale arenas and Kendall’s buys were purposely all from local Nidderdale area young farmers.

They were a third prize winner from 14-year-old Thomas Marshall, of Monk Ing Farm, Dacre, plus another from show debutant, 11-year Freddie Barrett, of Braisty Woods, Summerbridge, who also stood reserve champion with another lamb. The remaining two lambs came from two 12-year-olds – John Peel, of Glasshouses, and Archie Hotham, also from Dacre.

All three youngsters are members of local young farmers clubs – John and Freddie at Nidderdale YFC, Archie at Winskley-cum-Grantley YFC and Thomas at Felliscliffe YFC.

All the families are familiar faces at Kendall’s Pateley Bridge outlet, notably the Marshalls right across the generations since the business was first established in 1967, and the shop is a regular past purchaser of prize-winning prime lambs shown by both Thomas Marshall and his brother Oliver at Skipton’s annual Christmas primestock highlight.

The latest young farmers’ lambs went on sale in all the popular cuts at Kendall’s Farm Butchers shops in High Street, Pateley Bridge, and Skipton Road, Harrogate.

Owner Paul Kendall said: “We value our customers and remain keen to support avid young handlers such as this talented quartet, who represent farming’s next generation.”

CCM’s livestock sales manager and auctioneer Ted Ogden said: “The two young farmers really enjoyed and learned from their follow-up visit to Craven Farm Butchers. It remains vital that we educate farming’s future generations about the importance of UK farming and food, the local supply ethos and its major impact on our agricultural communities and the regional economy.”

