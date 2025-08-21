GCSC results at Ripon Grammar School

Ripon Grammar School students are celebrating GCSE results today.

93.9% of all grades awarded were 9-5s (the equivalent of A*-Bs) with 59.6% of all grades achieved being 9-7 (A*-As).

125 students gained a total of 472 9/8 (A*) grades.

Headmaster Jonathan Webb said:

My congratulations go to all our students who have worked so hard for these impressive set of GCSE results, which come as the culmination of five years of academic endeavour.

Well done to each and every one of them, their results provide a strong platform for future academic success.

Thank you also to our dedicated staff, this is a testament to all their hard work and support.