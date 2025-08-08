York Racecourse to welcome Her Majesty The Queen

York Racecourse is honoured that Her Majesty The Queen, Royal Patron of York Racecourse, is due to pay a return visit on Thursday 21 August 2025.

This is the second day of the prestigious Sky Bet Ebor Festival, when the Group 1 Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks is the feature race of the £1.8m Ladies Day race programme.

Hosted by Bridget Guerin, Chairman of the York Race Committee, Her Majesty will meet members of the York Racecourse team, Yorkshire racing community and York Racecourse’s community partners.

Her Majesty will also unveil a plaque commemorating the award of The Longines World’s Best Race in 2024 to the Juddmonte International.

Last August, Her Majesty opened the multi-million-pound Bustardthorpe Development on Sky Bet Ebor day 2024. This latest infrastructure project improved facilities for racegoers at York and is in keeping with its Green Knavesmire 300 commitment, a host of environmental sustainability features have been embedded; a living roof, rainwater harvesting and solar panels being examples – it is understood to be the most sustainable development ever on a racecourse. The development subsequently won awards at the RCA Showcase Awards and York Design Awards so helping York Racecourse is to become UK Showcase Champion Racecourse.

The famous Royal colours may well be represented on the course with the twenty-eight contests scheduled for the four days offering combined prize money approaching £7.2 million.

Completing the theme of the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team will be dropping into the Knavesmire ahead of racing.