Light Night Leeds returns this October

A captivating collection of illuminated artworks is set to transform the city this October when the stunning spectacle of Light Night Leeds returns.

Taking place on 23 and 24 October 2025, the hugely popular cultural showcase will be lighting up some of the city’s most recognisable buildings and locations with enthralling creations by artists from around the world.

With the theme of Landmarks, this year’s event will celebrate some of the city’s historic civic buildings, modern architecture and public spaces as well as asking visitors to contemplate their own personal landmarks and the places which are important and memorable to them.

Key pieces will include an enchanting projection on the face of the iconic Queens Hotel celebrating 200 years of the modern railway. Entitled One Second Lovestory by German artist Dirk Rauscher, it captures the romantic moment when two people’s eyes meet at a busy train station and is sponsored by Markel.

Leeds Civic Hall will also host a mesmerising new commission by Portuguese artists Ocubo, co-produced by the British Library. Entitled, Portals: The Machine of Worlds, it incorporates fantastical imagery from books in the library’s collection, inviting visitors to explore universes of science, illusion and discovery.

Working with cultural venues all over the city to create an inclusive, citywide festival, other installations will include large-scale projections, light artworks, performance and interactive pieces by international, national and Yorkshire-based artists. The full programme will be announced in the coming months.

Since it began in 2005, the event has grown in size, scope and popularity, with a record 210,400 people estimated to have attended last year over two days, an increase of five per cent on 2023.

Last year’s Light Night Leeds also gave a huge boost to the local economy, generating an estimated £5.46m, a 58 per cent increase on the previous year.

The festival is organised and supported by Leeds City Council and funded by Arts Council England National Lottery Project Grant funding and sponsors from the city’s business community.

Councillor Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for adult social care, active lifestyles and culture, said: Light Night Leeds is an event which truly exemplifies the very best of culture and life in the city, bringing thousands of people together for a collective experience which celebrates artistic ingenuity and the power of the arts to unite. The impact the event has on the city in terms of boosting our reputation as a cultural destination, supporting the local economy and promoting local and regional artists cannot be overstated, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to what will be an occasion like no other.

Jamie Andrews, director of public engagement at the British Library, said: At the British Library we are thrilled to again be involved with Light Night Leeds, a unique festival that brings art into public spaces in the city, brightening up dark autumn evenings. We’re delighted that artists Ocubo have taken inspiration for Portals: The Machine of Worlds from science fiction texts in our collection, including classics by H.G. Wells and Jules Verne. We hope visitors of all ages are inspired by Light Night Leeds and the immersive, fantastical visions of other worlds that Ocubo’s artwork will conjure. Our collaboration with Light Night Leeds is part of a wider commitment, as we work towards establishing a major new public space for the British Library in Leeds, to engage with local people and partners by opening up our collection through events in the city.

Light Night Leeds 2025 takes place across the city on October 23 and 24, 2025 from 6pm to 10pm.

More details about the programme will be revealed in the coming weeks. Visit www.lightnightleeds.co.uk and follow Light Night Leeds on social media for more information.