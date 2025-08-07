Stall makes a difference at Ripon’s St Wilfrid’s Procession

Christian Aid supporters in Ripon ran a ladies’ accessories stall ahead of St Wilfrid’s procession at the Cathedral.

Stall organiser Dorothy Gray said:

We started setting up early on Ripon Market Square to ensure we had a prime pitch.

Old friends came to support us and we met people from as far away as Leeds and the Dales who were Christian Aid Week envelope deliverers. The stall had to be taken down at lunchtime to accommodate all the floats for St Wilfrid’s procession, but we were very pleased to raise a tidy sum of £112 for Christian Aid and had a fun time.

Some great bargains were available from donations of preloved goods; examples of recycling and repurposing in the cause of those who suffer from the climate catastrophe especially in the developing world.