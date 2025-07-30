Police make second arrest over Pateley Bridge hit and run investigation

Officers who are investigating the fatal hit and run collision which claimed the life of 19-year-old Bailey Chadwick have today (30 July 2025) have made a second arrest.

A woman aged in her 20s has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. She currently remains in police custody.

This follows the arrest of a 24-year-old man last week, who has since been bailed over the weekend.

Please note that the public should not speculate on social media to avoid prejudicing any potential future court proceedings.

Inspector Jill Cowling who is leading the investigation said: This investigation has progressed which has led to us making a second arrest today. Our enquiries are still very much ongoing, and we are still appealing for members of the public to contact us with any relevant information. Specially trained officers are supporting Bailey’s family, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

Police continue to appeal for information, if you can help, please email the Major Collision Investigation Team at mcit@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12250133851.