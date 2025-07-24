Investigation continues on Pateley Bridge suspected hit and run incident

North Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Investigation Team is urging a driver to come forward to assist a suspected fatal ‘hit and run’ in the Pateley Bridge area.

A “devastated” family has also paid tribute to Bailey Chadwick, the 19-year-old local man who was tragically killed in the incident.

Family tribute We are absolutely devastated by what has happened to Bailey. We just can’t believe he will never come home again. Bailey was such an amazing person who loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed travelling and going on holiday with his mates. He was due to head off to Thailand this week. Bailey was into music and was learning to play the guitar. Going to horse racing with his friends was also one of his favourite things to do, but it was football that he really loved – he was a huge Sheffield Wednesday supporter. We will miss him more than any words can say. The only thing left that could add any sense of closure, would be for the person involved in the incident to hand themselves in or for information be provided resulting in them being spoken to by the police.

It happened on the B6265 at Lupton Bank, between Pateley Bridge and Glasshouses, as Bailey was walking home during the early hours of Sunday (20 July 2025).

It is believed Bailey, who had earlier been working at a pub and then spent time with friends in Pateley Bridge, was crossing the road when he was struck by a vehicle travelling west sometime between 1.44am and 3.10am.

The route remained closed while a full collision investigation took place at the scene, including forensic examinations.

At this stage, officers are working to establish the vehicle involved and who was driving it as they seek answers for Bailey’s grieving family.

Key appeal points:-

If you were driving the vehicle westbound on the B6265 between 1.44am and 3.10am on Sunday, please do the right thing and contact the police

If you know or believe you may know who was behind the wheel due to damage seen on a vehicle, make a report without delay – you can remain anonymous if you wish

Also, get in touch if you have any relevant dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage showing any vehicles pass through during this time

If you can help, please email the Major Collision Investigation Team at mcit@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12250133851.

Alternatively, please contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make an online report. Again, quote reference number 12250133851.